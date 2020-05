May 19 (Reuters) - Tenwow International Holdings Ltd :

* STILL NEGOTIATING RESTRUCTURING INCLUDING SHARE SUBSCRIPTION & NO CONCRETE TERMS FINALISED AS OF 19 MAY

* GROUP’S EFFORTS IN PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING AND FULFILLING RESUMPTION CONDITIONS HAVE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)