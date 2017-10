Sept 19 (Reuters) - Teo Guan Lee Corporation Bhd-

* Unit Teo Guan Lee Properties entered into 9 sale and purchase agreements with Manda’rina

* Acquisition not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of tgl group for fy ending 30 june 2018

* Agreement for acquisition of properties for 5.8 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2hdbrH1) Further company coverage: