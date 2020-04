BRIEF-Ter Beke Abandons Previously Announced Outlook 2020

April 17 (Reuters) - TER BEKE NV:

* TER BEKE ABANDONS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK 2020

* MEASURES TAKEN, OBLIGED US TO REDUCE PRODUCT RANGE AND TO TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN A NUMBER OF PRODUCTION LINES OR TEMPORARILY REDUCE SPEED OF THE LINES

* THE GROUP WAS CONFRONTED FOR A NUMBER OF WEEKS WITH A SHARP INCREASE IN ABSENTEEISM IN A NUMBER OF ITS PLANTS

* IN ADDITION TO THE DIRECT COST TO THE GROUP, THIS HAS ALSO HAD AN IMPACT ON THE EFFICIENCY OF THE PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

* IN VIRTUALLY ALL MARKETS IN WHICH GROUP IS ACTIVE, IT HAS ALSO BEEN CONFRONTED SINCE MID-MARCH WITH IMPACT ON SALE OF ITS PRODUCTS OF PANDEMIC AND IN PARTICULAR LOCK-DOWN MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENTS

* SALES IN THE FOODSERVICE AND OUT OF HOME CHANNELS, HAVE DROPPED DRASTICALLY DUE TO FORCED CLOSURE OF RESTAURANTS AND COMMERCIAL KITCHENS, AND IT IS NOW UNCERTAIN WHEN CHANNEL WILL BE ABLE TO BE RESUPPLIED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ADJUST ITS PROPOSAL TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 4.00 FOR FY 2019, BY TURNING DIVIDEND INTO OPTIONAL DIVIDEND

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DURATION OF PANDEMIC AND MEASURES TAKEN, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE ANY CONCRETE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2XEHmmR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)