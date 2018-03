March 26 (Reuters) - TER BEKE NV:

* FRANCIS KINT SUCCEEDS DIRK GOEMINNE AS CEO OF TER BEKE

* APPOINTED FRANCIS KINT AS THE NEW CEO OF THE TER BEKE GROUP, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2018. Source text: bit.ly/2GcEGBr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)