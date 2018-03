March 9 (Reuters) - TER BEKE NV:

* FY NET TURNOVER EUR 508.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 418.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 38.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE GROSS DIVIDEND TO EUR 4.00 COMPARED TO EUR 3.50 IN 2016 ‍​

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2018 RESULTS TO SURPASS THE PRO-FORMA RESULT OF 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2p2YEXJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)