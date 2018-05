BRIEF-Teradata Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.06

Teradata Corp:

* TERADATA REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.19

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58 TO $0.64

* Q1 REVENUE $506 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $495.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.46

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BILLION TO $2.18 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF EARNINGS OF $0.00 TO LOSS OF $0.02

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $521.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.53, REVENUE VIEW $2.18 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S