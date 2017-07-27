FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $513 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.27

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.26 to $0.31

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.095 billion to $2.14 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp - ‍teradata intends to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares in second half of year​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp says intends to repurchase up to $300 million of additional shares of its stock in second half of year

* Teradata corp says shares will be purchased with cash from u.s. Operations as well as teradata's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.