BRIEF-Teradata Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Teradata reports better than expected 2017 third quarter results

* Sees q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $526 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata Corp - ‍revenue for Q4 of 2017 is expected to be in range of $600 million to $620 million​

* Teradata Corp - ‍on a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share is expected to increase to $1.26 to $1.31 range for fy 2017​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $590.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S