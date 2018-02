BRIEF-Teradata Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.58

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp:

* TERADATA REPORTS BETTER THAN EXPECTED 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 TO $0.16

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 TO $0.77

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 TO $0.08

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.60

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $490 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $626 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* GAAP EPS FOR Q4 INCLUDED A $126 MILLION NET CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $610.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TERADATA - ON FEBRUARY 5, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $310 MILLION TO BE UTILIZED TO REPURCHASE CO‘S STOCK UNDER ITS OPEN MARKET SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $499.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANS TO REPATRIATE A MAJORITY OF OFFSHORE CASH AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM ACT

* PLANS TO REPATRIATE A MAJORITY OF OFFSHORE CASH AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM ACT

* INTENDS TO USE REPATRIATED FUNDS TO PAY DOWN ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, REPURCHASE SHARES