BRIEF-Teradyne Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.43

April 24 (Reuters) - Teradyne Inc:

* TERADYNE REPORTS REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 REVENUE $487 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $478.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GUIDANCE FOR Q2 OF 2018 IS REVENUE OF $490 MILLION TO $520 MILLION

* SEES Q2 GAAP NET INCOME OF $0.39 TO $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP NET INCOME OF $0.45 TO $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE

* “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90, REVENUE VIEW $683.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S