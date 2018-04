April 25 (Reuters) - Teradyne Inc:

* TERADYNE AND MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS (MIR) ANNOUNCE TERADYNE’S ACQUISITION OF MIR, LEADER IN COLLABORATIVE AUTONOMOUS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS

* TERADYNE - ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MILLION NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MILLION IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020

* TERADYNE INC - DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE