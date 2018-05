BRIEF-Teranga Gold Announces First Drawdown Under Facility For Construction Of Its Second Mine

May 7 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* TERANGA GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST DRAWDOWN UNDER FACILITY FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS SECOND MINE

* TERANGA GOLD - FIRST DRAWDOWN UNDER PF TRANCHE WAS $70 MILLION, $15 MILLION OF WHICH USED TO CLOSE OUT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF $165 MILLION TO BE USED TOWARDS FUNDING DEVELOPMENT OF WAHGNION GOLD PROJECT

* TERANGA GOLD - FACILITY ALSO INCLUDES $25 MILLION TO BE USED TOWARD FUTURE ADVANCEMENT OF FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR GOLDEN HILL PROJECT