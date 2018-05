BRIEF-Teranga Gold Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.03

May 3 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* INCREASED PRODUCTION AND LOWER COSTS UNDERPIN TERANGA GOLD’S Q1 2018 STRONG OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED 64,031 OZ, UP 13 PERCENT

* TERANGA GOLD - QTRLY GOLD SOLD 65,234 OZ, UP 14 PERCENT

* TERANGA GOLD - QTRLY REVENUE $86.2 MILLION, UP 23 PERCENT

* TERANGA GOLD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* TERANGA GOLD - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TERANGA GOLD - OUTLOOK FOR SABODALA'S PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS 210,000-225,000 OUNCES OF GOLD