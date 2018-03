BRIEF-Teranga Gold Receives Commitment Letter For $165 Mln In Secured Debt Financing To Bring Its Second Gold Mine Into Production

March 12 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* TERANGA GOLD RECEIVES COMMITMENT LETTER FOR $165 MILLION IN SECURED DEBT FINANCING TO BRING ITS SECOND GOLD MINE INTO PRODUCTION

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - ‍WAHGNION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ANNUALIZED GOLD PRODUCTION BY 50% TO BETWEEN 300,000 AND 350,000 OUNCES FOLLOWING FIRST POUR

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - ‍SECURES ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION FOR FUTURE ADVANCEMENT OF GOLDEN HILL PROJECT TO FEASIBILITY STUDY​

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - ‍$165 MILLION FINANCING TO BE USED TOWARDS FUNDING DEVELOPMENT OF WAHGNION GOLD PROJECT & TO REPAY CO'S CURRENT OUTSTANDING BANK DEBT​