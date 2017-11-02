FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q3 ‍earnings per share of $0.10​
November 2, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q3 ‍earnings per share of $0.10​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp

* Teranga Gold reports third quarter results; on track to meet full year production and cost guidance

* Qtrly ‍earnings per share of $0.10​

* Teranga Gold Corp - qtrly ‍gold production of 50,873 ounces was 3 percent higher than prior year quarter, with 165,333 ounces of gold produced year-to-date​

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍on track to achieve 2017 guidance​

* Teranga Gold Corp - qtrly ‍revenue $61 million versus $60.3 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
