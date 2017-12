BRIEF-Teresa Elder Joins WideOpenWest As CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* TERESA ELDER JOINS WIDEOPENWEST AS CEO

* WIDEOPENWEST INC- AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, COMMENCING IMMEDIATELY, TO REPURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - ELDER SUCCEEDS STEVEN COCHRAN, WHO IS RETIRING FROM CO

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - COCHRAN WILL STAY ON IN AN ADVISORY ROLE WITH CO THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* WIDEOPENWEST - CO, VERIZON ENTERED NEW CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH CO TO COMPLETE BUILD-OUT OF NETWORK IN EXCHANGE FOR ABOUT $50 MILLION

* WIDEOPENWEST SAYS FINAL BUILD-OUT OF NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING H2 2018