Feb 28 (Reuters) - Terex Corp:

* TEREX CORP - CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 31, 2017

* TEREX - PRINCIPAL CHANGE IN AMENDMENT IS U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED TERM LOANS TO NOW BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 2.00% WITH 0.75% LIBOR FLOOR Source text: (bit.ly/2oFfqMB) Further company coverage: