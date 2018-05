Terex Corp:

* TEREX ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.12 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.70 TO $3.00

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S