April 20 (Reuters) - Termo Rex SA:

* FY REVENUE 64.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 63.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSSIBLE IMPACT OF NEGATIVE FACTORS DOES NOT THREATEN CONTINUATION OF CO'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY