BRIEF-Terms Of Post-Brexit Transition Deal Are Credit Positive, But Uncertainties Remain​ -Moody's

March 26 (Reuters) -

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS TERMS OF POST-BREXIT TRANSITION DEAL ARE CREDIT POSITIVE, BUT UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN​

* MOODY’S SAYS AGREEMENT BETWEEN EU AND UK ON THE TERMS OF A TRANSITION ARRANGEMENT REDUCES THE RISK OF A “CLIFF-EDGE” BREXIT IN MARCH NEXT YEAR

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS GREATER CLARITY ON POST-BREXIT TRANSITION ARRANGEMENTS IS CREDIT POSITIVE FOR A BROAD RANGE OF UK ISSUERS​

* MOODY’S SAYS THE POST-BREXIT TRANSITIONAL AGREEMENT REINFORCES MOODY’S VIEW THAT IMPACT OF BREXIT WILL BE MANAGEABLE FOR RATED UK CORPORATE ISSUERS

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS FOR UK BANKS THE POST-BREXIT TRANSITION AGREEMENT IS MILDLY POSITIVE TO THE EXTENT THAT IT REDUCES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GROWTH & REVENUES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Moody’s]