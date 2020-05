May 13 (Reuters) - Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 567.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 537.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 186.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 186.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 434.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 420.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END-MARCH AT EUR 8.41 BILLION

* SEES NO SIGNIFICANT DIRECT IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS GIVEN STRICTLY REGULATED PROFILE OF BUSINESS