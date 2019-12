Dec 20 (Reuters) - Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA :

* SIGNS DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF BRUGG KABEL AG FOR EUR 13 MILLION IN TERMS OF EQUITY VALUE FOR 90% OF CO

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, WHICH TERNA WILL FINANCE WITH ITS OWN RESOURCES, IS EXPECTED DURING Q1 OF 2020