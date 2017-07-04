FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Terna wins 415 mln euro contracts on Italy-France interconnector
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 7:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Terna wins 415 mln euro contracts on Italy-France interconnector

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Italian power grid operator Terna says:

* wins contracts worth about 415 million euros to build/operate Italy-France interconnector for private consortium

* involves construction/operation of the private sector part of the 320 kV DC interconnection project that will connect Italy with France

* consortium comprises a group of energy-intensive private companies mainly in the steel, paper and chemical sectors

* deal is part of Italian Law calling on energy-intensive companies to finance and Terna to construct interconnection power lines to help create the single electricity market.

* interconnector expected to enter into operation by end 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; editing by Alexander Smith)

