BRIEF-Ternium further develops its industrial system with plans to build new facilities in Mexico and Colombia

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ternium SA

* Ternium further develops its industrial system with plans to build new facilities in Mexico and Colombia

* Ternium SA - ‍New steel bar production facility in Colombia to be completed by second half of 2019​

* Ternium SA - ‍Announced two new investment programs​

* Ternium SA - ‍Ternium’s new hot rolling mill in Mexico​ will have an annual production capacity of 3.7 million metric tons

* Ternium SA- New hot rolling mill at Ternium’s Pesquería Industrial Center in Mexico to be operational by second half of 2020

* Ternium SA - ‍With investment of about $90 million, new steel bar & coil mill to expand co’s reinforcing bar production capacity in Colombia to 720,000 mt​

* Ternium SA - ‍With a total investment of $1.1 billion, new hot rolling mill would be operational by second half of 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: