April 25 (Reuters) - Ternium SA:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

* EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME TO INCREASE IN Q2 2018 COMPARED TO Q1 2018

* ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

* EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT

* EXPECTS STEEL SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE PER TON TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE IN ARGENTINE MARKET IN Q2 2018 VERSUS Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)