BRIEF-Terra Firma raises about 4 bln stg for UK property firm Annington

July 5 (Reuters) - Terra Firma:

* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction​

* Successful pricing of an about 4 billion stg refinancing transaction for Annington, one of Europe's largest ever real estate refinancings​

* Transformational transaction will put Annington on a stronger financial footing with an anticipated investment grade credit rating​

* Raised 550 million stg from existing investors via Terra Firma Special Opportunities Fund 2, about 3 billion stg of corporate bonds and 400 million stg in bank loans​