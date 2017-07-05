BRIEF-Terra Firma raises about 4 bln stg for UK property firm Annington

1 Min Read
July 5 (Reuters) - Terra Firma:
* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction
* Successful pricing of an about 4 billion stg refinancing transaction for Annington, one of Europe's largest ever real estate refinancings
* Transformational transaction will put Annington on a stronger financial footing with an anticipated investment grade credit rating
* Raised 550 million stg from existing investors via Terra Firma Special Opportunities Fund 2, about 3 billion stg of corporate bonds and 400 million stg in bank loans