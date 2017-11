Nov 22 (Reuters) - TERRA MAURICIA LTD:

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 OF 0.85 RUPEES PER ORDINARY SHARE REPRESENTING TOTAL AMOUNT OF MUR 193.4 MLN RUPEES‍​