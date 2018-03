BRIEF-Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. Announces Intent To Delist Voluntarily From The New York Stock Exchange

March 12 (Reuters) - Terra Nitrogen Company Lp:

* TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY, L.P. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO DELIST VOLUNTARILY FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* TERRA NITROGEN - ‍TERRA NITROGEN GP TO PURCHASE ALL COMMON UNITS NOT ALREADY OWNED BY TNGP FOR CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $84.033 PER COMMON UNIT​

* TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP - ‍WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS​