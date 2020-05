BRIEF-Terrace Global Reports Agreement With Flowr Corp To Jointly Develop Outdoor Medical Cannabis Project In Portugal

May 14 (Reuters) - Terrace Global Inc:

* TERRACE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH FLOWR CORPORATION TO JOINTLY DEVELOP OUTDOOR MEDICAL CANNABIS PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

* TERRACE GLOBAL INC - TERRACE GLOBAL WILL BE ABLE TO LEVERAGE HOLIGEN’S E.U. GMP FACILITY LOCATED IN SINTRA, PORTUGAL

* TERRACE GLOBAL - TERRACE GLOBAL & FLOWR TO JOINTLY OPERATE AT LEAST 30 ACRES (12 HECTARES) OF OUTDOOR MEDICAL CANNABIS TO CULTIVATE AT ALJUSTREL SITE

* TERRACE GLOBAL - SECURES RENEWAL OPTION FOR 2021 SEASON ON 5 ACRES OUTDOOR CROP ON SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR TERMS BUT WITH A 50% SPLIT OF NET PROCEEDS