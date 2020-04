April 21 (Reuters) - Terrace Global Inc:

* TERRACE GLOBAL PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS

* TERRACE GLOBAL - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO BREAK GROUND LATER THIS YEAR ON ITS MEDICAL CANNABIS GREENHOUSE FACILITIES IN PORTUGAL

* TERRACE GLOBAL CONFIRMS CASH ON HAND OF APPROXIMATELY $17 MILLION AT YEAR-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: