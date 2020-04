BRIEF-Terracom Says Blair Athol Forecasting Coal Sales For 2020 FY Of 2.9 Million Tonnes

April 7 (Reuters) - Terracom Ltd:

* TERRACOM LTD - BLAIR ATHOL FORECASTING COAL SALES FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR OF 2.9 MILLION TONNES

* TERRACOM LTD - DURING MARCH QUARTER, BNU MINE HAD COAL SALES OF 48,000 TONNES

* TERRACOM LTD - BNU MINE WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY IMPACTS OF COVID-19 THROUGH CLOSURE OF BORDER BETWEEN CHINA AND MONGOLIA

* TERRACOM LTD - EXPORT HAS NOT RECOMMENCED FOR BNU MINE

* TERRACOM LTD - FURTHER NOTES MARCH QUARTER COAL SALES EXCLUDES ABOUT 90% INTEREST IT OWNS IN UNIVERSAL COAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: