BRIEF-Terracom Updates On Court Proceedings

April 3 (Reuters) - Terracom:

* NOTES STATEMENT BY ALS ON INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO ALS AUSTRALIAN COAL SUPERINTENDING AND CERTIFICATION UNIT

* SOME OF CO’S CUSTOMERS ASKED FOR ADDITIONAL COAL SAMPLES TO BE TESTED, IN “EVERY INSTANCE”, CO SAYS THEY FOUND NO QUALITY CONTROL ISSUES

* ADVISES FEDERAL CIRCUIT COURT ORDERED SIX TERRACOM DIRECTORS BE REMOVED AS RESPONDENTS FROM APPLICATION MADE UNDER FAIR WORK ACT 2009 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)