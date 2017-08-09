FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Global says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan - filing
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global - On July 28, the bankruptcy court overseeing the SunEdison bankruptcy entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan

* Terraform - If plan becomes effective, interested parties in SunEdison bankruptcy would no longer be able to seek substantive consolidation of co with SunEdison

* Terraform Global - Among other things, SunEdison plan would further implement settlements, releases and terminations contemplated by settlement agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2vOdDee) Further company coverage:

