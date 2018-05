May 11 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc:

* TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* TERRAFORM POWER INC SAYS IS UNABLE TO TIMELY FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2IuLKhb) Further company coverage: