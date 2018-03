BRIEF-Terraform Power Files For Offering Of Up To $400 Million In Class A Common Stock - SEC Filing

March 19 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* TERRAFORM POWER FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $400 MILLION IN CLASS A COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* TERRAFORM POWER - AFFILIATE OF BROOKFIELD CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 51% INTEREST IN CO

* TERRAFORM POWER - A BROOKFIELD ENTITY WILL BUY A NUMBER OF SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK EQUAL TO AT LEAST 51% OF TOTAL SHARES SOLD IN OFFERING‍​‍​

* TERRAFORM POWER - FOLLOWING OFFERING & ANY CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT, BROOKFIELD, AFFILIATES EXPECTED TO OWN AT LEAST 51% OF CLASS A SHARES IN CO