BRIEF-TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in Q2
October 2, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc

* TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in q2 by lower than expected solar fleet availability, lower than average solar resource​

* TerraForm Power-says ‍on track to satisfy conditions to closing Brookfield deal; expect to close transaction in early Q4 - presentation slides

* TerraForm Power- continues to believe that co on track to achieve FY 2017 estimate ranges communicated on Aug 1, except for net loss

* TerraForm Power sees FY net loss in a range of $160 million - $180 million Source: (bit.ly/2ki7FgJ) Further company coverage:

