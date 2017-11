Nov 27 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* TERRAFORM POWER ISSUES CONDITIONAL CALL REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR ITS $950 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* UNIT DELIVERED NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING $950 MILLION OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* REDEMPTION DATE FOR 2023 NOTES PROVIDED IN NOTICE OF REDEMPTION IS DECEMBER 12, 2017​