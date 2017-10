Sept 29 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power reports 2Q 2017 financial results and files form 10-Q

* Says qtrly‍​ revenue $170 million versus $187 million

* Says qtrly earnings $0.06 per share of class A common stock

* Says continue to expect Brookfield transaction to close early in the fourth quarter‍​