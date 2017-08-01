FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Terraform Power sees FY net revenue $590 mln- $610 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power sees FY net revenue $590 mln- $610 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc sees FY net revenue $590 million - $610 million - presentation ‍​

* Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 adjusted revenue $620 million - $640 mln‍​

* Terraform Power Inc sees fy net loss $130 million - $150 million

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍year-to-date performance has been adversely impacted by lower than average solar resource​

* Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $440 million - $460 mln‍​

* Terraform Power says YTD performance also impacted by lower than expected availability of co's solar fleet due primarily to one-off operating issues​

* Terraform Power Inc says ‍year-to-date performance also impacted by challenged market conditions in Texas that impacted co's 387 MW of wind plants​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.