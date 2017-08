BRIEF-Terraform Power unit enters twelfth amendment to credit, guaranty agreement

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power -on Aug 10, Terraform Power Operating LLC, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment to its credit & guaranty agreement, dated Jan 28, 2015‍​

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍under terms of amendment, unit agreed to permanently reduce amount of revolving commitments available under revolver by $50 million​

* Terraform Power Inc says ‍after reduction in revolving commitments, total borrowing capacity of unit under revolver will equal $520.0 million - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vMSf8H) Further company coverage: