March 19 (Reuters) - Terrapin 4 Acquisition Corp:

* BLANK CHECK COMPANY TERRAPIN 4 ACQUISITION CORPORATION FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $200 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* TERRAPIN 4 ACQUISITION CORP - HAD FILED FOR IPO OF UP TO $300 MILLION IN FEB, 2018‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2HKa36M] Further company coverage: