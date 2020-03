March 11 (Reuters) - Terrascend Corp:

* TERRASCEND CANADA ANNOUNCES C$80.5 MILLION FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

* TERRASCEND CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH FUNDING OF LOAN, TERRASCEND HAS ISSUED 17.8 MILLION COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS TO CANOPY GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)