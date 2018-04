April 24 (Reuters) - TERREIS SA:

* Q1 TOTAL RENTAL INCOME: EUR 17.0 MILLION (+6.8 %)

* AS INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE WAS PAID LAST NOVEMBER, BALANCE OF EUR 0.41 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON 17 MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)