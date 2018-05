May 8 (Reuters) - Terreno Realty Corp:

* TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3 MILLION AND MAKES SENIOR SECURED LOAN OF $55.0 MILLION

* TERRENO REALTY CORP - THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: