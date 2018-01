Jan 25 (Reuters) - Territorial Bancorp Inc:

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES, $14.85 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $14.34 MILLION

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP - NET INCOME OF $0.23 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF THE TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT $0.44‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2rCY081 Further company coverage: