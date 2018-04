BRIEF-Territorial Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.51

April 26 (Reuters) - Territorial Bancorp Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP- QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED TO $15.23 MILLION FROM $14.59 MILLION FOR LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $15.23 MILLION VERSUS $14.59 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)