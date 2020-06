June 12 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* ACQUIRES OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH OPERATIONS OF CENTRAL SATAKUNTA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

* CONTRACT HAS AN ANNUAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF DEAL, EMPLOYEES WILL TRANSFER TO TERVEYSTALO AS OLD EMPLOYEES, AND OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE IN OLD FACILITIES

* WILL BECOME A PROVIDER OF OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)