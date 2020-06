June 29 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO’S CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ENDED

* IS PREPARING FOR A POSSIBLE PROLONGATION OF EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION AND CONTINUATION OF MITIGATION MEASURES IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TERVEYSTALO MAY IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY LAYOFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)