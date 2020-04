April 6 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO’S CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ENDED

* REPLACEMENT WORK IS OFFERED IN POSITIONS WHERE WORK TEMPORARILY DECREASED OR CO’S ABILITY TO PROVIDE WORK TEMPORARILY DECREASED

* POSSIBLE TEMPORARY LAYOFFS ARE PLANNED ON AN ACTIVITY-BY-FUNCTION BASIS