BRIEF-Terveystalo Launches New Co-operation Negotiations

June 17 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO PREPARES FOR PROLONGED EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION BY LAUNCHING NEW CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* START COMPANYWIDE CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING TEMPORARY LAYOFFS OF UP TO 90 DAYS IN CASES WHERE WORK IS TEMPORARILY REDUCED OR TERMINATED

* NEGOTIATIONS WILL START ON 22 JUNE 2020 AND CONCERN WHOLE GROUP DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL NATURE OF SITUATION

* WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO MAKE COST ADJUSTMENTS BY, AMONG OTHER THINGS, REDUCING EXTERNAL SERVICE PURCHASES AND RE-PRIORITIZING INVESTMENTS